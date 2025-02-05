Potato price in Bishkek reaches 65 soms: MPs demand explanations

MP Eldar Abakirov reported at a meeting of the Parliament that potato prices in Bishkek have risen to 60-65 soms per kilogram.

«We grow potatoes in large areas — in Issyk-Kul region, Alai, Chon-Alai, Kochkor. We are happy for the farmers, but 65 soms is a high price for the population. If a bag of flour costs 1,700 soms, then a bag of potatoes costs 2,500-3,000,» he noted.

The MP asked the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry to inform the MPs about preparations for the arable season and plans for next year so that such price increases do not occur.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture raised the issue of the need to impose a temporary restriction on potato exports. The ministry also claimed that Kyrgyzstan has enough stocks of this product.

It should be noted that the government of Kazakhstan imposed a six-month ban on potato exports to third countries, except for the EAEU countries, back in January. The decision was taken to stabilize prices in the domestic market, where the cost of potatoes has risen sharply due to a high demand from neighboring countries, especially Uzbekistan.