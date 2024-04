A Kyrgyz woman was killed in a traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia. Four more people were injured.

It is reported that the road accident occurred on March 29 at the 93rd kilometer of Chelyabinsk — Troitsk road.

Employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of Yuzhnouralsk who arrived at the scene found out that a driver, 46, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, driving a Toyota car, entered the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Gazelle vehicle driven by a 46-year-old resident of Chelyabinsk.

As a result, the passenger of the Toyota car, a 50-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, died at the scene from injuries. Four more Toyota passengers, also foreign citizens, received injuries of varying severity and were taken to a medical institution.