Akylbek Japarov meets with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of a working visit to the city of Tashkent (Uzbekistan), met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Akylbek Japarov outlined the priority directions of the national development program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026, proposing the development of cooperation in the field of water resources, mining, agro-industry, transport, light industry and construction.

«All these areas need the support of international development partners. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry has developed 100 projects at the state level. Support is needed to resolve issues, especially in the field of water resources,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Odile Renaud-Basso said that EBRD is ready to support government projects aimed at improving public administration.
