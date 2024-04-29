16:31
Two people killed in traffic accident near Tash-Kumyr

Two people died as a result of a road accident near Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region. A reader told 24.kg news agency and sent a video from the scene.

According to him, two Daewoo Nexia cars collided on the night of April 29.

The reader also added that both drivers were drunk. They were driving at high speed. One of the drivers lost control of the vehicle and it slid into a ditch, colliding with the second car. Both drivers died at the scene.

The press service of the Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region promised to clarify the information and provide it later.
