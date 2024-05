Some districts of Bishkek will have no gas on May 6-8 due to replacement of a valve on a medium-pressure gas pipeline and the elimination of leaks. Bishkekgaz reported.

Gas supply of the area limited by Big Chui Canal, Kurmanaliev, Lermontov, Osmonkul, Frunze streets, Chui and Zhibek Zholu avenues will be suspended.

Bishkekgaz service apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks to switch to alternative energy sources during the shutdown period.