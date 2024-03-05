Sadyr Japarov meets with World Bank Executive Director Dominique Favre

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a World Bank delegation headed by Executive Director Dominique Favre. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on priority areas of partnership and prospects for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank in the coming years, in particular in the fields of energy, water resources, transport and others.

Sadyr Japarov highly appreciated the contribution of the World Bank to the social and economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting that the country is on the path of stable and dynamic development. Over the past two years, high rates of economic growth have been achieved (in 2022 — 9 percent, in 2023 — 6.2 percent). These are the highest figures in the last 10 years. Last year, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 1,229 trillion soms for the first time in the country’s history.

The President noted that against the background of global problems associated with climate change, the most important task of the state is the development of green technologies, in particular hydropower. The construction project of Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power station is currently one of the largest energy projects in Central Asia.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov focused on China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project, which is an important project in the transport sector for Kyrgyzstan.

Dominique Favre noted that cooperation with Kyrgyzstan is at a high level. In recent years, the Kyrgyz Republic has achieved significant development and high results.

He also drew attention to the fact that Kyrgyzstan creates favorable conditions for investors, opening up many opportunities.

Dominique Favre announced his readiness to provide support in promoting priority areas, in particular, the World Bank is providing support in the energy sector — a project on drawing up a feasibility study for Kambarata HPP 1.

It was also noted that the World Bank supports the position of President Sadyr Japarov regarding climate change and is ready to provide the necessary assistance, share experience and knowledge.