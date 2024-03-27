Rosatom, Cabinet of Ministers sign agreement on rehabilitation of tailing dumps

Negotiations were held between the General Director of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev and the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeyev in Sochi on the sidelines of the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

Issues regarding the implementation of the interstate target program «Reclamation of the territories of the CIS member states affected by uranium mining production», as well as the continuation of work to eliminate environmental and radiation damage from former uranium and mining production facilities in Kyrgyzstan for the period 2024-2030, were discussed.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Russian government and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the rehabilitation of territories of the Kyrgyz Republic affected by uranium mining and mining industries.

It is expected that the signing of the agreement will contribute to the improvement of the environmental situation and the efficient use of territories, the socio-economic development of settlements remained after the liquidation of enterprises that produced uranium products, as well as the further expansion and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the field of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.