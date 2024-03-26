18:22
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom structures agree on construction of RES facilities

An agreement was signed on the development and implementation of an investment project between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, NovaWind company and Rosatom Country Office in Kyrgyzstan for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a capacity of up to a gigawatt. The ceremony took place on Tuesday as part of the XII ATOMEXPO Forum.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev from the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, by General Director of the company Grigory Nazarov from NovaWind, and by Director Dmitry Konstantinov from Rosatom office in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev noted that two important agreements were signed within the framework of ATOMEXPO Forum — on the construction of small hydroelectric power stations, wind and solar stations. The total capacity of the facilities will be approximately a gigawatt. The stations will be located in Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Batken regions.

«In addition, we will also consider other territories. As for small hydroelectric power stations, we cover Talas and Jalal-Abad regions. There is a general agreement, we will further clarify the targets and sites. As part of this agreement, there will be a financial and technical-economic model, which will result into the technical characteristics of the station. It will determine specific capacities and where to locate them,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

He also noted that the construction period of the stations is quite fast. The project is planned to be fully implemented within 2.5 years.

«Today we have an installed capacity of all stations of about 1 gigawatt. If we add the same amount to this, we will relieve the tension caused by the shortage of electricity and power. There are already preliminary studies on wind and solar stations, we will clarify and correct them. We will attract funds from Rosatom for the construction of these facilities,» the Deputy Minister of Energy concluded.
