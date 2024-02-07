Rosatom supports Museum of History of Kyrgyzstan's Uranium Heritage

Opening of sculptural compositions — art objects «Shining Light» and «Balanced Light» took place on the territory of the Museum of History of Mailuu-Suu and Uranium Heritage of Kyrgyzstan. The compositions were installed within the framework of cooperation between Rosatom and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic. TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom reported.

The Museum of Mailuu-Suu History and Uranium Heritage of Kyrgyzstan is the only museum of its kind in Central Asia, which presents archival materials about the uranium mining industry in the Kyrgyz Republic almost a century ago.

Mayor of the town Nurlan Umarov noted that Rosatom State Corporation has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the museum.

Recall, Rosatom has been carrying out work to bring uranium tailings in the Kyrgyz Republic to a radiation-safe condition under the CIS program and an agreement with the Ministry of Emergency Situations since 2017. In 2019, Rosatom completed work on the conservation of the tailing dump near Kadzhi-Sai village; the facility was brought into compliance with radiation safety requirements and put into operation. In 2023, work was completed on the reclamation of Kak tailing dump, liquidation of Taldy-Bulak tailing dump adjacent to Min-Kush settlement. Works on conservation of Dalneye tailing dump and liquidation of Tuyuk-Suu tailing dump (both on the territory of Min-Kush) continue, the completion date is 2024. All facilities will be brought in compliance with IAEA and Kyrgyz Republic radiation safety standards. Implementation of the projects will ensure environmental safety of the region.