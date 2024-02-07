12:31
USD 89.43
EUR 96.11
RUB 0.98
English

Rosatom supports Museum of History of Kyrgyzstan's Uranium Heritage

Opening of sculptural compositions — art objects «Shining Light» and «Balanced Light» took place on the territory of the Museum of History of Mailuu-Suu and Uranium Heritage of Kyrgyzstan. The compositions were installed within the framework of cooperation between Rosatom and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic. TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom reported.

The Museum of Mailuu-Suu History and Uranium Heritage of Kyrgyzstan is the only museum of its kind in Central Asia, which presents archival materials about the uranium mining industry in the Kyrgyz Republic almost a century ago.

Mayor of the town Nurlan Umarov noted that Rosatom State Corporation has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the museum.

Recall, Rosatom has been carrying out work to bring uranium tailings in the Kyrgyz Republic to a radiation-safe condition under the CIS program and an agreement with the Ministry of Emergency Situations since 2017. In 2019, Rosatom completed work on the conservation of the tailing dump near Kadzhi-Sai village; the facility was brought into compliance with radiation safety requirements and put into operation. In 2023, work was completed on the reclamation of Kak tailing dump, liquidation of Taldy-Bulak tailing dump adjacent to Min-Kush settlement. Works on conservation of Dalneye tailing dump and liquidation of Tuyuk-Suu tailing dump (both on the territory of Min-Kush) continue, the completion date is 2024. All facilities will be brought in compliance with IAEA and Kyrgyz Republic radiation safety standards. Implementation of the projects will ensure environmental safety of the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/286111/
views: 171
Print
Related
Rosatom intends to continue reclamation of tailings dumps in Kyrgyzstan
Rosatom plans to build wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan
Museum to be opened at landfill in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to create automated system for museum collections accounting
Petroglyphs of Saimaluu-Tash planned to be digitized
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Bakyt Torobaev visits Mailuu-Suu
Rosatom plans to create radionuclide diagnostics department in Kyrgyzstan
Museum to be built in Shah-Fazil historical and architectural complex
Small HPP to be built in Mailuu-Suu for $35 million
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom to develop cooperation in healthcare
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance
7 February, Wednesday
12:10
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Hot water and heat supply resumed in full Bishkek HPP breakdown: Hot water and heat supply resume...
11:59
CPJ condemns decision to uphold two-month pretrial detention of 11 journalists
11:50
Dollar exchange rate remains unchanged, ruble and euro depreciating
11:31
Six fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:28
Russian romance accompanied by komuz performed in Kremlin Palace