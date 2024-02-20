17:15
Rosatom Corporation implements several projects in Kyrgyzstan

Russian Rosatom Corporation is currently implementing several energy projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. Dmitry Konstantinov, General Director of Rosatom Kyrgyzstan told today at the panel discussion «Green Energy. Optimization of the Energy Balance».

According to him, the company is participating in the implementation of a project to build a wind farm in Issyk-Kul region. To date, two sites are being considered in the republic: in Issyk-Kul with a capacity of up to 100 megawatts (cost up to $100 million) and in Batken — about 80 megawatts. In general, the joint plans of the Ministry of Energy for wind energy reach up to 500 megawatts.

In addition, several hydroelectric power plants are being implemented or planned. Together with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Kyrgyz Kaganat company, a project is being implemented to build a Leilek hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 5.9 megawatts. The project cost is up to $7.5 million. The second project is the construction of Jerooy hydroelectric power station for up to $40 million and with a capacity of 28 megawatts. It is being implemented jointly with Alliance Altyn company.

«We have already prepared design and estimate documentation. The project is in full swing. We will begin implementation this year,» said Dmitry Konstantinov.

In addition, it is planned to implement a project on the construction of Chandalash hydroelectric station with a capacity of up to 30 megawatts together with Elbrus construction company. The search for co-investors for the project is currently underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/287196/
