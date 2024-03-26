Rosatom ready to help Kyrgyzstan in development of green energy

«Kyrgyzstan has great potential for the development of green energy,» Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom State Corporation, told reporters.

According to him, the country’s leadership expresses serious interest in the construction of small nuclear power generation facilities and wind power plants.

«We are working out all these areas. In particular, we reached agreements on the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts in Issyk-Kul region. This is the first step, because the leadership of Kyrgyzstan plans to build wind power capacity of at least 1 gigawatt. We participate in the development of the hydropower sector of Kyrgyzstan, including the implementation of projects for the construction of small hydroelectric power stations — Leilek, Jerooy and Chandalash. Such a diversified approach to the development of the republic’s energy sector will contribute to energy independence and sustainable development,» Alexey Likhachev concluded.