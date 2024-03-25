16:26
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom agree to build small hydropower plants together

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Rosatom’s country office in Kyrgyzstan and Rusatom Service JSC signed an agreement to develop and implement small hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan. The signing ceremony took place as part of the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

The contract was signed on behalf of Rusatom Service by General Director Evgeny Salkov, on behalf of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan by Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, and on behalf of the country office of Rosatom State Corporation in Kyrgyzstan by General Director Dmitry Konstantinov.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the development and implementation of an investment project on the construction of small hydropower facilities in Kyrgyzstan with a capacity of up to 400 megawatts.

The agreement provides for partnership in the construction of hydropower plants in different regions of Kyrgyzstan.

«Kyrgyzstan has enormous potential for the development of small hydropower and construction of hydropower plants. Together with Rosatom’s in-depth expertise, it becomes possible not only to build environmentally friendly energy sources, but also to create a sustainable infrastructure and decent jobs in the region,» Evgeny Salkov, General Director of Rusatom Service, said.

Taalaibek Ibraev noted that a favorable environment and conditions for international investment in hydropower projects have been created in Kyrgyzstan.

«I am sure that Rosatom’s serious long-term plans related to investments in Kyrgyzstan will serve as the right message for domestic investors as well. Investments in the hydropower sector in Kyrgyzstan are profitable and reliable investments, and the Government of the republic will continue to support the construction of new HPP projects at all levels,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.
