President Sadyr Japarov signs decree on football development for 2024-2034

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on measures for further development of football in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024-2034. The press service of the head of state reported.

The main purpose of the document is to ensure creation of optimal conditions for mass involvement of various segments of the population in regular football activities, improving the skills of football players, the development of professional football, and instilling in young people the desire for a healthy lifestyle.

The decree instructs the Cabinet of Ministers together with the Kyrgyz Football Union to prepare and submit for approval a draft of a comprehensive national program for the development of football in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024-2034.

It is noted that the development and adoption of the program is the best solution to the existing problems in this area. An integrated approach will allow to take into account all aspects of football development, to determine the priority of certain activities, distribute powers and responsibilities between the executive bodies of state power and local government bodies, to provide for the participation of public organizations, commercial structures. This approach will increase the efficiency of the program activities.

The program objectives:

Solving problematic issues related to the development of football;

Promotion of the active spread of football in the life of society;

Ensuring accessibility of sports activities to various segments of the population;

Improvement of material and technical base.

Consistent implementation of the system of program activities should contribute to the strengthening of activities aimed at the development of football in the Kyrgyz Republic, combined with increased participation in this activity of public and other physical culture and sports organizations.