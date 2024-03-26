10:48
Kyrgyzstan - Chinese Taipei match: 2,500 police officers to ensure order

At least 2,500 police officers will be involved in ensuring public order and safety during the preparation and holding of a football match. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

«Fans need to take into account that they will be inspected before being allowed into the stands. Please take the security measures with understanding and come to the match two hours in advance not to create a queue,» the statement says.

It is prohibited to bring glass and plastic containers, pyrotechnics, as well as posters with provocative messages into the stadium.

Earlier, the national football team of Kyrgyzstan played against the team of Chinese Taipei in the city of Kaohsiung as part of the third round of the qualifying round for 2026 World Cup in the Asia zone. The match ended with a score 2:0 in favor of the Kyrgyz team.

The match between the national football teams of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei will take place on March 26 at 8 p.m. at D. Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.
