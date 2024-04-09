12:26
USD 89.17
EUR 96.50
RUB 0.97
English

Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to introduce online payment in tunnels

The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan will introduce online payment in tunnels within two months. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Yrysbek Bariev, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget, economic and fiscal policy.

He noted that 1,100 million cars pass through the tunnels on Bishkek — Osh highway every year. In 2023, at least 157 million soms were received from the toll payment.

«We have developed a program to eliminate corrupt elements. We will introduce it within two months. This will allow to pay for travel using a QR code and bank cards. Thus, there will be no cashiers who accept cash payments,» Yrysbek Bariev said.

He noted that with a reduction in the number of benefit holders who are allowed free travel through the tunnels, revenues are expected to increase by at least 5,600 million soms.

In February 2023, Deputy Minister of Transport Yrysbek Bariev gave his word to the deputies of the Parliament that if the fee payment at Sosnovka and Kara-Kul posts was not automated before the summer, he would resign.

It should be noted that officials have been promising to automate payment for travel through the tunnel under Too-Ashuu pass since 2017.
link: https://24.kg/english/291091/
views: 181
Print
Related
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak
Suzak resident makes tunnel under his house for smuggling
Tunnel for avalanche protection built on Bishkek - Osh road
All restrictions on travel through Kolbaev tunnel lifted
Asphalting of Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass completed
Traffic movement to be restricted in Kolbaev tunnel
Another tunnel leading from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan found in Kara-Suu
Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be repaired
Alternative tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
New tunnel through Too-Ashuu pass planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved
9 April, Tuesday
12:09
Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
11:40
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
11:12
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense
10:52
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy