Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to introduce online payment in tunnels

The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan will introduce online payment in tunnels within two months. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Yrysbek Bariev, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget, economic and fiscal policy.

He noted that 1,100 million cars pass through the tunnels on Bishkek — Osh highway every year. In 2023, at least 157 million soms were received from the toll payment.

«We have developed a program to eliminate corrupt elements. We will introduce it within two months. This will allow to pay for travel using a QR code and bank cards. Thus, there will be no cashiers who accept cash payments,» Yrysbek Bariev said.

He noted that with a reduction in the number of benefit holders who are allowed free travel through the tunnels, revenues are expected to increase by at least 5,600 million soms.

In February 2023, Deputy Minister of Transport Yrysbek Bariev gave his word to the deputies of the Parliament that if the fee payment at Sosnovka and Kara-Kul posts was not automated before the summer, he would resign.

It should be noted that officials have been promising to automate payment for travel through the tunnel under Too-Ashuu pass since 2017.