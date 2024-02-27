Kyrgyzstan's industrial growth rates to be volatile in 2024

The growth rate of the industrial sector will continue to be volatile this year largely due to the dynamics of production of basic metals. This forecast is contained in the weekly report of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The EDB notes that Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rose to 16.5 percent in January 2024 from 8.6 percent a month earlier.

«The improvement was driven by a 35.3 percent increase in production of basic metals in January this year after 14.1 percent a month earlier. Increased production of food products and non-metallic products had an additional positive impact,» the report says.