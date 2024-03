Three residential areas in Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, March 5. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair work at Enesai water intake and city water supply networks.

Cold water supply will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Enesai, Dordoi-1 and Dordoi-2 residential areas.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.