President expresses condolences to head coach of national football team

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the head coach of the national football team Stefan Tarkovic in connection with the death of his father. The press service of the President reported.

«I express my deepest condolences to you and your family and share the pain of irreparable loss. We know that your father, when you were still a child, made a great contribution to the preparation for your future career as a famous footballer. I express my respect to your father, who brought up a high-level football player and coach, and thank you for the fact that even on such a sad day you are together with the national team, which is the hope of the Kyrgyz people,» the text reads.

«Despite the hard test of fate, you made the decision to be by the side of the players who are preparing for the upcoming game. I am convinced that your decision will be highly appreciated by our football players, sports fans and Kyrgyz people in general. I hope that our players, seeing this attitude of their head coach, will show a decent game in the upcoming match,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Football players of Kyrgyzstan will play against the Chinese Taipei team.
