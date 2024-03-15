New Deputy Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov appointed new Deputy Ministers of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Asel Kenenbaeva was appointed Deputy Minister for Digital Development. Since 2023, she has held the position of Deputy Director for Technical Issues at Infocom state enterprise.

Mirbek Duisheyev was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture. Since 2018, he has been Deputy Director of the Public Procurement Department at the Ministry of Finance.

Kubat Kaseyinov was appointed First Deputy Minister of Agriculture. Since 2021, he has served as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Technical Supervision.

The corresponding orders were signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.