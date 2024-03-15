10:48
Acting Director of State Agency for Vehicle Registration appointed

Rustam Dzhokoev has been temporarily entrusted with the duties of Director of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of state signed the corresponding order the day before.
