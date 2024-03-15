Journalist Syuita Sourbaeva appointed deputy head of NTRK

Journalist Syuita Sourbaeva was appointed deputy head of the National Television and Radio Corporation (NTRK) of the Kyrgyz Republic. NTRK reported.

She was introduced to the channel staff on March 14.

She began her professional career in 1999 by working on the country’s television channels. She worked as a journalist for the information and analytical program Ala-Too, editor of KOORT news service, program presenter and producer on Channel Five, and held the position of General Director of OshTR. She also headed the production studio Media Biykech and Tayan.kg news agency.

From 2015 to 2019, she worked in government bodies — as an expert in the Parliament, head of the press service of the Supreme Court, adviser to the Chairperson of the Supreme Court.

She has returned to the main channel of the republic in 2019.