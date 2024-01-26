18:03
USD 89.32
EUR 97.35
RUB 1.01
English

Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev has been relieved of his post as head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The SDMK reported.

According to it, Zamir Rakiev wrote a letter of resignation at his own request.

«His application was granted. Zamir Rakiev was relieved of his post as mufti and admitted as a member of the Council of Muslim Scholars of Kyrgyzstan,» the SDMK noted.

Deputy Mufti Samidin Atabaev was appointed acting Mufti of Kyrgyzstan.

Members of the Council of Muslim Scholars of Kyrgyzstan and the mufti’s working group expressed gratitude to Zamir Rakiev for the consistent work of the muftiyat, development of kaziyats and khatibiyats in the regions.

Earlier, the Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev announced in the central mosque in Bishkek before the Friday Prayer that he was resigning from his position.

According to him, the new mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan will be elected within a month.
link: https://24.kg/english/285177/
views: 156
Print
Related
Fine for beard and burqa: SDMK responds to deputy’s initiative
SDMK of Kyrgyzstan comments on deputy’s proposal to fine for niqab
SDMK calls Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip a crime against humanity
Deputy Supreme Mufti of Russia arrives in Bishkek
Head of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan opposes matronymics
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan determines amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2023
Earthquake in Turkey: SDMK transfers over 16 million soms for affected people
SDMK appoints new kazy of Osh city
Hajj 2023: 6,000 quotas allocated for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan
First Supreme Mufti of Kyrgyzstan passes away
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Friday
17:50
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained...
17:43
Illegal cigarette production workshop discovered in Kara-Suu district
16:49
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 20 years in prison
16:38
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
15:29
New Perinatal Center opened in Bishkek with participation of President