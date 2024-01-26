Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev has been relieved of his post as head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The SDMK reported.

According to it, Zamir Rakiev wrote a letter of resignation at his own request.

«His application was granted. Zamir Rakiev was relieved of his post as mufti and admitted as a member of the Council of Muslim Scholars of Kyrgyzstan,» the SDMK noted.

Deputy Mufti Samidin Atabaev was appointed acting Mufti of Kyrgyzstan.

Members of the Council of Muslim Scholars of Kyrgyzstan and the mufti’s working group expressed gratitude to Zamir Rakiev for the consistent work of the muftiyat, development of kaziyats and khatibiyats in the regions.

Earlier, the Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev announced in the central mosque in Bishkek before the Friday Prayer that he was resigning from his position.

According to him, the new mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan will be elected within a month.