Abdulaziz Zakirov becomes new mufti of Kyrgyzstan

Abdulaziz kary Zakirov was elected as new mufti of Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made at an extraordinary kurultai of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The new mufti is 45 years old. He received his religious education in Turkey, as well as at the Islamic Institute in Bishkek, and also has a legal education. He is fluent in Arabic and Turkish.

Before the appointment, he was the chief imam of Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region.
