Samidin Atabaev appointed acting head of SDMK

Samidin Atabaev became the acting head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The muftiyat reported.

The Ulema Council at its extraordinary meeting accepted the resignation of Zamir Rakiev from the post of Supreme Mufti. First Deputy Mufti Samidin Atabaev will temporarily perform his duties.

The former head of the SDMK explained why he resigned. A video message from Zamir Rakiev was posted on the official page of the muftiyat on Facebook.

According to Zamir Rakiev, on January 26, he voluntarily wrote a letter of resignation and resigned from his post at a meeting of the Ulema Council. He called not to politicize his resignation and admitted that along with good work there were also mistakes.