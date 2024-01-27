13:02
USD 89.32
EUR 96.83
RUB 1.00
English

Samidin Atabaev appointed acting head of SDMK

Samidin Atabaev became the acting head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The muftiyat reported.

The Ulema Council at its extraordinary meeting accepted the resignation of Zamir Rakiev from the post of Supreme Mufti. First Deputy Mufti Samidin Atabaev will temporarily perform his duties.

The former head of the SDMK explained why he resigned. A video message from Zamir Rakiev was posted on the official page of the muftiyat on Facebook.

According to Zamir Rakiev, on January 26, he voluntarily wrote a letter of resignation and resigned from his post at a meeting of the Ulema Council. He called not to politicize his resignation and admitted that along with good work there were also mistakes.
link: https://24.kg/english/285220/
views: 83
Print
Related
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
First Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
New director of Bishkek HPP appointed
Ilyaz Tashbaev appointed Deputy Presidential Envoy to Osh region
New Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Nurbek Anarbekin appointed head of Public-Private Partnership Center
New General Director of Electric Stations OJSC appointed
Myktybek Abdyldaev appointed head of secretariat of People's Kurultai
Sanzhar Mukanbetov appointed Deputy Head of Presidential Decisions Department
Bakyt Torobaev has new position - head of Agriculture Ministry
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Saturday
12:52
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
12:37
All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog
12:30
Samidin Atabaev appointed acting head of SDMK
12:15
New fire station opened in Osh city
12:06
Smuggling of 21 tons of fish from Russia into Kyrgyzstan prevented
26 January, Friday
18:04
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue
17:50
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
17:43
Illegal cigarette production workshop discovered in Kara-Suu district