Specialist of Tamga rural administration detained for extortion

A specialist of Tamga rural administration was detained for extortion. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Facts of corruption and illegal actions were revealed in the provision of land plots in Jeti-Oguz district. A rural administration employee, taking advantage of his official position, extorted money from local residents for leasing land plots located on the shore of the lake.

Inspection revealed that he was trying to return the money he had previously received as a bribe.

The official was caught red-handed by police officers while returning the previously received bribe.

Investigation into the case initiated under Article 343 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic is underway.

According to preliminary data, there are other facts of violations of the law, and operational and investigative measures are being carried out. The investigation continues.
