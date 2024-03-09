17:22
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone

A bonded zone was opened in Kashgar (PRC), which became a generator for the development of e-commerce and the export of domestic products to the Chinese market. The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bonded zone was opened as part of «Two countries — Two Parks» initiative between Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC, Naryn Free Economic Zone (FEZ) and Kashgar FEZ. The area of the facility is 7,500 square meters.

«Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, together with the General Director of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC Marat Cherikchiev and other representatives of government bodies, visited the representative office of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC in Kashgar, the bonded zone of Naryn FEZ, where the operator is Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC, and took part in the opening of the national pavilion «Made in Kyrgyzstan», where domestic products are exhibited, which will be stored in the bonded zone and sent as goods sold through e-commerce,» the Ministry of Digital Development noted.

Implementation of «Two Countries — Two Parks» project will give a new impetus to the development of cooperation between the businesses of the two states, and will also advance it to a new, more technological level, as companies of the Kyrgyz Republic will be able to export quality goods to the largest market in the world.

It is noted that the project represents an innovative study of the implementation of «platform + park» and «institute + enterprise» development models. It will enable the creation of 48-hour and 72-hour warehouse-to-warehouse direct transportation services for cross-border logistics between China and Kyrgyzstan.
