Abdysh-Ata football club defeated the team from Chinese Taipei, Taichung Futuro, with a score 5:0 on March 6 in the playoffs of AFC Cup. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

Kairat Zhyrgalbek uulu, Ernist Batyrkanov, Magamed Uzdenov, Mirbek Akmataliev and Teimur Charyev scored the goals.

The return match between the teams will take place on March 13 in Kaohsiung (Chinese Taipei).