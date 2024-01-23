14:09
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed

The launch date for the Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant has been slightly postponed. The Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev told.

According to him, the heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on launch of the enterprise. A road map and action plan for the implementation of the project were signed.

«According to the roadmap, we planned to launch this enterprise at the beginning of this year. But due to weather conditions, this date is supposedly shifted to the first half of 2024. But the work doesn’t stop there. I think residents of Sokuluk district see the pace at which construction is progressing. I think that by the end of the first half of the year we will already present the first products,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

An agreement on cooperation in organizing the production of automotive and commercial vehicles in Kyrgyzstan was signed between Uzavtosanoat JSC, DT Tekhnik LLC and NUR JSC (KR). It was decided to locate the enterprise in Sokuluk district of Chui region. The plant plans to produce Chevrolet, Daewoo and Isuzu cars.
