Security Council's Secretary names threats to Central Asian countries

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan named threats to the countries of Central Asia. According to Marat Imankulov, they include global forces inciting inter-ethnic conflicts, initiating inter-religious conflicts and attempts to rewrite history.

«There are two types of such threats. The first is when there are global forces interested in undermining the country through inter-ethnic conflicts. As we have already had it in Kyrgyzstan. In the 1990s and 2010s we experienced serious upheavals. This creates threats up to a large-scale civil war,» he said.

The second scenario, he said, is initiating inter-religious conflicts. «This is the imposition of their values based on divide and rule principle. They sow discord, and on and on it goes. These are the most dangerous kinds of conflicts. This is, if you like, a battle for minds. This is ideology,» the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic added.

In addition, attempts by certain forces to rewrite history are a threat, he noted. «Globalists are going to rewrite the results of the World War II, this again is fraught with great consequences, up to the beginning of a new war,» Marat Imankulov said. Therefore, the allied countries should «not give them the opportunity to realize it.»

«Let me give an example: our fathers and grandfathers during the World War II, which we call the Great Patriotic War, defended the country. There was an attempt by Nazi Germany to seize the country by force, by aggression, and yes, they advanced far, almost seized Moscow, but through the joint efforts of the peoples of the Soviet Union, we drove them back and hoisted the Victory Banner in their lair. The armed way did not work then, but, apparently, reckless politicians, unfortunately, there are some, took a different route,» Marat Imankulov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/293135/
views: 182
