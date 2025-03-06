12:55
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cancels Altyn Tamga testing

Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva signed an order to cancel the final national testing Altyn Tamga for educational programs of secondary general education in 2024/2025 school year.

As specified in the document, the cancellation is based on the government decree of March 5, 2021 № 72 and is aimed at preventing corruption risks. In this regard, the Ministry of Education recognized as null and void the regulation on conducting attestation in the form of a standardized paper-based test, approved by the order of March 14, 2024 № 404/1.

The Department of Education of Bishkek, the Department of Education of Osh, as well as heads of district and city departments of education should inform the educational institutions of this decision. Control over its implementation is entrusted to Deputy Minister Nadira Dzhusupbekova.

Altyn Tamga is the final national test for school graduates applying for a certificate with honors. It was introduced in 2011, the exam assessed knowledge in the main subjects.

The testing was not mandatory for all graduates, but it provided an opportunity for the best students to confirm a high level of knowledge and receive a certificate with honors.
link: https://24.kg/english/321913/
views: 175
