Main stage of PISA 2025 to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 1

The main stage of the international assessment of the quality of education PISA 2025 will be held in Kyrgyzstan from April 1 to May 20, the Ministry of Education and Science reports.

According to its data, about 6,900 15-year-old teenagers from 197 general education organizations of the country will take part in the test.

The assessment is conducted under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Ministry of Education and Science.

The selected educational institutions have to prepare an appropriate classroom or auditorium. The Department for the Development of Education Quality will provide each student with laptops for taking the test and filling in a questionnaire.

  • PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international program for assessing the educational achievements of students. It is expected that this year schoolchildren from about 100 countries will take part in the PISA. Kyrgyzstan participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times it took the last places.
