Education Ministry plans to abolish Altyn Tamga testing

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will abolish Altyn Tamga testing for school graduates. The Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

According to her, the test does not provide an advantage for graduates. Deputy Gulkan Moldobekova asked to comment on the decrees of local authorities that if school graduates do not pass Altyn Tamga, then the director’s suitability for the position will be considered.

«This test does not give anything, not even benefits when entering a university. Therefore, only the certificate and the Nationwide Testing will remain. It is also wrong when schoolchildren are forced to take part in the Nationwide Testing. This is a voluntary test that gives the right to enter a university,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva answered.

It should be noted that the Altyn Tamga test has been taken by 11th grade students who are applying for a certificate of secondary education with honors since 2011. Testing is conducted in the native language and literature, mathematics, history of Kyrgyzstan and chemistry.
