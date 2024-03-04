12:16
Two units of hydropower plant to be taken out of service for repair

«From March 5, 2024, we will not have 290-280 megawatts of capacity for evening and morning peak load hours,» Deputy Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at a press conference.

According to him, in preparation for the next fall-winter season, it is planned to take unit No. 1 at Toktogul hydropower plant out of service for a complete reconstruction. This work should be completed by mid-November. In addition, from March 5, it is planned to take out of service the 4th hydropower unit at Uch-Kurgan hydropower plant for reconstruction. It is planned to put it into operation also in mid-November.

«By agreement with the contractors, we were supposed to take it out of service for repair from February 15. But due to cold weather we had to leave it in operation. Therefore, it is expected that they will be taken out of service from March 5. Because of this, the capacity will not be enough,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.
