Flagpole removed from central Ala-Too square in Bishkek

The flagpole on the central Ala-Too square was removed. As the Bishkek City Hall explained, reconstruction is currently underway there.

According to it, dismantling is currently underway. The flagpole and the guard of honor booth have already been removed and the covering is being removed.

«It is planned to reconstruct the existing fountain groups with replacement of water pipes and changes in the external parameters of the structures on the western and eastern sides, as well as in the central part of the square. Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise also has developed a project of a 100-meter flagpole,» the City Hall added.