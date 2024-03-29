11:55
Akylbek Japarov checks progress of construction of Kulanak HPS in Naryn

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov visited a number of fuel and energy facilities as part of a working trip to Naryn region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers inspected the construction of Kulanak hydroelectric power station (HPS) in Naryn region.

Riverbed cleaning of the reservoir with an area of 356 hectares was carried out at the site, more than half of the volume of earthworks was completed in all areas of hydraulic structures, contracts for the supply of hydraulic power and hydromechanical equipment were concluded with companies from Austria and Turkey.

The Kulanak HPS is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Akylbek Japarov also visited Ak-Ulak brown coal site, located at Min-Kush deposit in Dzhumgal district, and the Central site of Kara-Keche brown coal field.

He got acquainted with the state of the sites, the production process, mining preparatory work and the work plan for the current year. At the Central site, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers was shown an electronic queue and barrier system.

Akylbek Japarov also handed over special equipment to Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise — 20 HOWO dump trucks, 2 excavators and 1 bulldozer. In total, since the fall of last year, special equipment has been purchased for 211,125 million soms.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that the work of the coal deposits has been put in order, and coal production is in accordance with the schedule. Based on the results of the working trip, a number of instructions were given to the relevant state and local authorities.
