WHO donates kits for emergency medical care to Kyrgyzstan

The World Health Organization (WHO) donated kits for providing emergency medical care in emergencies and natural disasters to the Department of Disaster Medicine and Emergency Consultative Medical Aid of the National Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The assistance includes medical supplies such as sutures, anesthesia means and surgical drains, sterilization and intubation kits with laryngoscope, general surgery kits and more, it said. The cargo, weighing more than 240 kilograms, was sent from the WHO regional logistics center in Dubai. It is designed to provide medical care for trauma and surgical pathology in the field conditions for more than a hundred people.

WHO Representative in Kyrgyzstan Liviu Vedrasco stressed the organization’s readiness to provide further support to the country and noted the importance of strengthening preparedness for healthcare emergencies and implementing international health regulations that will help the Kyrgyz Republic respond effectively during emergencies.
