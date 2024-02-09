Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

Snow avalanches are expected in the mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, snow avalanches, snow drifts, snowfalls and icy roads are expected due to the predicted precipitation on February 10-12 in the mountainous areas of the republic, on Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes and in Chychkan gorge.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends drivers to take medicines, food, water, a shovel and snow chains on a long trip. A distance of 500 meters must be kept between vehicles.

«If you witness an accident, call 112. The call is free around the clock,» the ministry added.