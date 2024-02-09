15:54
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

Snow avalanches are expected in the mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, snow avalanches, snow drifts, snowfalls and icy roads are expected due to the predicted precipitation on February 10-12 in the mountainous areas of the republic, on Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes and in Chychkan gorge.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends drivers to take medicines, food, water, a shovel and snow chains on a long trip. A distance of 500 meters must be kept between vehicles.

«If you witness an accident, call 112. The call is free around the clock,» the ministry added.
link: https://24.kg/english/286373/
views: 81
Print
Related
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
Rise in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan in coming days - minister
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Avalanche descends on Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road again
Avalanches descend on Bishkek - Osh road
Snow, cold weather expected in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of next week
Weather alert: Avalanches possible in mountainous areas
Record high air temperature registered in Bishkek on December 25
43 people turn to trauma center in Bishkek after slipping on ice for 3 days
Snowfalls, frosts to -15-20 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
15:48
Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained
15:29
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:12
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
14:45
Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers
14:33
Support for crisis centers increased by 12 million soms