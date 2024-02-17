13:04
Ala-Buka - Zhany-Bazar - Kirovka highway cleared of avalanche

Ala-Buka — Zhany-Bazar — Kirovka highway was cleared of an avalanche and one lane was opened for traffic. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

Earlier it was reported that the avalanche with a volume of 2,350 cubic meters descended on the 101-102nd kilometers of the road. The road was closed for traffic.

The passage through Chapchyma pass on Ala-Buka — Zhany-Bazar — Kirovka highway and on Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash highway was temporarily closed on February 16 due to weather conditions and to clear roads from snow and avalanche.
