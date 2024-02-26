Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region

A sixth-grader was found dead at home in Ak-Suu district. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The police did not provide any details.

The incident occurred on February 20 at about 11 a.m. The Education Department of the district told reporters that the boy was friendly with his classmates and had recently been making more efforts in his studies.

The family has three children, he was the second child. The boy’s mother is in labor migration; the father and grandmother are raising the children.

The case is being investigated.