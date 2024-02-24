10:28
National Bank revokes licenses of Qiwi wallet, CONTACT money transfer system

Registration of Qiwi Bank (joint stock company) in the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic as an operator of the international money transfer system CONTACT and international electronic money system Qiwi was canceled. The press service of the bank says.

The decision was made in connection with the revocation of the license for banking operations from the credit organization Qiwi Bank (joint stock company) in the country of origin (Russian Federation).

«The register of operators of international money transfer systems and operators of international electronic money systems / issuers of international electronic money on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic can be found on the official website of the National Bank in the sections «Functions of the Bank» / «Payment system» / «International and local money transfer systems» and «International electronic money systems» respectively,» the National Bank stressed.
