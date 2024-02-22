17:11
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

Qiwi wallet registration to be canceled in Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of the established requirements of banking legislation, is considering information on the revocation of license of the Russian QIWI Bank JSC. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that as of February 21, this financial and credit institution is the operator of the international money transfer system CONTACT and the operator of the international electronic money system/issuer of international electronic money «QIWI» on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Measures are being taken to cancel the registration of QIWI Bank JSC as an operator of international money transfer systems and an international electronic money system/issuer of international electronic money.

«In accordance with the requirements of regulatory legal acts of the National Bank, repayment of obligations to clients is carried out taking into account insurance instruments and contractual relations between international payment systems and commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic commented.

By order of February 21, 2024, the Bank of Russia revoked the license for carrying out banking operations from the credit institution QIWI Bank JSC. In terms of assets, the credit institution took the 89th place in the banking system of the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/287436/
views: 167
Print
Related
Unidentified e-wallets to stop functioning from October 1 in Kyrgyzstan
Volume of transactions through electronic wallets reaches 1.4 billion soms
Kyrgyzstan to ban unidentified e-wallets from 2020
National Bank and mobile operators discuss cooperation
National Bank bans loading e-wallets via mobile phone balance
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan offers to ban payments with mobile phones
Payments at 23.8 billion soms made through payment systems in 2016
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
16:47
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhsta...
16:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team
16:26
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained
15:51
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until April 4
15:39
Underground casino closed in Bishkek, organizer detained