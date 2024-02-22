14:35
Prescription drug addiction: 5 criminal cases initiated against pharmacists

More and more often unscrupulous employees of pharmacies become legal dealers. The head of the Organizational and Analytical Department of the Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking Marsel Dootaliev told at a briefing.

«The threat of spread of the so-called prescription drug addiction increasingly makes itself known — these are medications containing psychoactive substances with a powerful analgesic or sedative effect. They are used not for medical purposes, but to achieve a state of intoxication similar to narcotic intoxication,» he said.

Pharmacy drugs can be addictive, and young bodies are especially vulnerable to their destructive effects.

Marsel Dootaliev added that such drugs should be sold with prescriptions, but often pharmacy staff do not require them.

«Our service in 2023 carried out 12 measures, revealed 24 facts of selling such drugs without prescriptions. Five criminal cases have been initiated, protocols and fines have been issued on the rest by the Department of Medicines,» he said.
