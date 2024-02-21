11:29, 21 February 2024, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Anastasia MOKRENKO
Champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata loses to Spartak Moscow
The football club from Kant Abdysh-Ata lost to Spartak (Moscow). The Kyrgyzstan’s team reported on social media.
The control match ended with a score 0:4.
The next game will take place on February 22 against FC Dubai City.
The champion of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdysh-Ata from Kant is holding training camp in the UAE.
