13:35
USD 89.43
EUR 96.36
RUB 0.97
English

Champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata loses to Spartak Moscow

The football club from Kant Abdysh-Ata lost to Spartak (Moscow). The Kyrgyzstan’s team reported on social media.

The control match ended with a score 0:4.

The next game will take place on February 22 against FC Dubai City.

The champion of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdysh-Ata from Kant is holding training camp in the UAE.
link: https://24.kg/english/287278/
views: 162
Print
Related
FIFA representatives congratulate Tashiev on his election to post of KFU head
Principle of selection of football players for national team to be changed
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about plans to develop Kyrgyz Football Union
Kyrgyzstan will become a football country - Kamchybek Tashiev
Champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata to play against Spartak Moscow
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev becomes President of Kyrgyz Football Union
Kyrgyzstan's national football team drops six positions in FIFA ranking
Qatar becomes champion of Asian Cup
President invites Kamchybek Tashiev to head Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan
Asian Football Cup: Team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Saudi Arabia
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
21 February, Wednesday
13:32
What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 2024 What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 20...
12:43
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund tells what projects are financed first and why
12:12
WorldSkills National Championship of Blue-Collar Jobs starts in Kyrgyzstan
11:55
Voluntary performance appraisal: Only one teacher out of 56 passed test