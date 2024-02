As of 3 p.m. on February 20, heating and power plant (HPP) of Bishkek has an active load of 300 megawatts. The press service of the company reported.

According to its data, the temperature of hot water, provided to Bishkekteploset, is on average +60 degrees.

«Today will gradually increase the active load of the HPP. The temperature of provided hot water will additionally increase,» the statement says.