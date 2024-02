Southwestern part of the capital will have no cold water tomorrow, February 21. Bishkekvodokanal reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repairs at the water pipeline on Sheraliev Street.

Water supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area limited by Zhaiyl Baatyr, Archa-Beshik, Kuyukov, Muromskaya, Akhunbaev and Sadyrbaev streets.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.