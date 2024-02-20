Methane gas stations temporarily closed in Uzbekistan

Methane gas stations were temporarily closed in Uzbekistan due to a drop in pressure on main gas pipelines. The media reported, citing the Ministry of Energy of the republic.

Methane gas stations were closed due to an accident on power lines in Bukhara region. This situation led to the shutdown of eight gas pumping units at Gazli compressor station and two units at Uchkir station.

Experts are now working to resolve the problem. The volume of gas decreased because of this. To provide the population with gas, it was decided to temporarily close methane gas stations.