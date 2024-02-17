Mayor of Bishkek checks work of city services

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev today, on February 17, conducted a working tour of the capital. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The field meeting was attended by the management of Bishkek, heads of administrative districts and the municipal inspection, Tazalyk, Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprises.

The mayor checked the work of public utilities on the roads of the capital.

During the tour, the bed of Ala-Archa river was inspected.

Bishkekzelenstroi was instructed to promptly clean the river from snow and ice jams.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev visited the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant to familiarize himself with the situation at the station.

Following the tour, a meeting was held with deputy mayors and heads of city services.

Heads of four districts were instructed to regularly conduct such visits.

The department for control over fulfillment of orders of the central office was tasked with checking the actual sprinkling of roads with technical salt.

The Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development was instructed to analyze the effectiveness, number and relevance of the installation of " speed breakers", some of which create traffic congestion.