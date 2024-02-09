Bishkek City Hall buys ten tow trucks

Bishkek City Hall bought ten tow trucks. The municipality reported, summarizing the results of 100 days of work of Aibek Dzhunushaliev as mayor of the capital.

It is noted that this was done for the rational use of roadway width by road users and prompt towing of improperly parked cars.

In addition, the City Hall purchased one special vehicle for removal and application of road markings and four mobile elevating work platforms for maintenance of traffic lights.

It is expected that special vehicles will arrive in the capital in March.

Recall, the capital’s City Hall together with the patrol police regularly conducts raids to combat improper parking on the central streets of Bishkek.