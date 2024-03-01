15:28
Territorial reform: Number of districts in Bishkek not to increase

As a result of the administrative-territorial reform, the annexed settlements will be included in the existing districts of the capital. The draft resolution of the Bishkek City Council, submitted for public discussion, says.

As the background statement says, in accordance with the Law щn the Status of the Capital, administrative districts of local government bodies of Bishkek are formed in a number not exceeding four districts, taking into account the historical, geographical, urban planning features of the city, population, socio-economic characteristics, location of transport communications, availability of engineering infrastructure and other features of the territory.

The territory of administrative districts will include:

  • Leninsky — Orok and Novopavlovka aiyl aimaks of Sokuluk district;
  • Oktyabrsky — Kok-Zhar aiyi aimak of Alamedinsky district, Orto-Sai village of Tash-Deben aiyl aimak of Alamedinsky district, Anar-Bak residential area and the contours No. 544, 545, 552 of Kara-Zhygach aiyl aimak of Alamedinsky district;
  • Pervomaisky — Mayevka, Prigorodny aiyl aimaks of Alamedinsky district, Altyn-Kazyk residential area of Ak-Debe aiyl aimak of Alamedinsky district, contour No. 177 of Ak-Zhol village of At-Bashi aiyl aimak of Sokuluk district;
  • Sverdlovsky — Alamedin, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, Lebedinovka aiyl aimaks of Alamedin district, Mykan village and Ak-Zhar, Nurkozho-Ata, Adilet residential areas of Leninsky aiyil aimak of Alamedinsky district.

Administrative and territorial reform began in pilot mode in six regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh cities. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple.
