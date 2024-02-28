11:20
Ropeway: Implementation of project discussed at Bishkek City Hall

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with an international expert on the construction of ropeways Stefano Nicolussi Rossi and a representative of Bartholet Maschinenbau AG in the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Kubatov. The press service of the municipality reported.

The parties discussed the prospects for implementation of the project on construction of ropeways in the city, as well as possible options for their location and technical aspects.

Stefano Nicolussi Rossi inspected preliminary sites for the placement of ropeway stations in order to choose the optimal location for their designing and construction.

«This is an important step in preparation for the implementation of the project, which will improve transport infrastructure, provide convenience, as well as efficiency of movement for residents and guests of the capital,» the City Hall added.

The capital authorities announced the start of construction of a ropeway this year. The City Hall signed a framework cooperation agreement with Bartholet Swiss. The plan of realization of the project in Bishkek was approved. It is planned to finance it at the expense of the local budget, attraction of investments and borrowed funds. It is expected that at the end of May — beginning of June it is planned to lay the capsule, and the ropeway could be put into operation in the third quarter of 2025. The approximate cost of the project is $50-60 million.
